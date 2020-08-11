CRIME WRAP: What Blackbutt Police dealt with last week
A 46-year-old Blackbutt woman is due to face court after she was charged with entering a dwelling with intent, assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and common assault.
On August 3 Blackbutt police were called to an address on the D’Aguilar Highway after reports an adult and child were allegedly assaulted.
The woman was issued with a notice to appear in Nanango Magistrates Court on 10 September.
A 56-year-old Chinchilla man is due to face court after he was charged with driving unlicensed.
At 6.00pm on August 3 Blackbutt police were patrolling along the D’Aguilar Highway when they intercepted a vehicle for the purpose of a license, registration check and RBT.
The check uncovered the man had allegedly failed to renew his licence after a court disqualification.
The man was issued with a notice to appear in Nanango Magistrates Court on August 24.