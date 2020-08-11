CRIME WRAP: What Blackbutt Police dealt with last week

Blackbutt police have charged two people over various offences. (Picture: File)

A 46-year-old Blackbutt woman is due to face court after she was charged with entering a dwelling with intent, assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and common assault.

On August 3 Blackbutt police were called to an address on the D’Aguilar Highway after reports an adult and child were allegedly assaulted.

The woman was issued with a notice to appear in Nanango Magistrates Court on 10 September.

A 56-year-old Chinchilla man is due to face court after he was charged with driving unlicensed.

At 6.00pm on August 3 Blackbutt police were patrolling along the D’Aguilar Highway when they intercepted a vehicle for the purpose of a license, registration check and RBT.

The check uncovered the man had allegedly failed to renew his licence after a court disqualification.

The man was issued with a notice to appear in Nanango Magistrates Court on August 24.