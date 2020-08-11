Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Blackbutt police have charged two people over various offences. (Picture: File)
Blackbutt police have charged two people over various offences. (Picture: File)
Crime

CRIME WRAP: What Blackbutt Police dealt with last week

Tristan Evert
11th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 46-year-old Blackbutt woman is due to face court after she was charged with entering a dwelling with intent, assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and common assault.

On August 3 Blackbutt police were called to an address on the D’Aguilar Highway after reports an adult and child were allegedly assaulted.

The woman was issued with a notice to appear in Nanango Magistrates Court on 10 September.

A 56-year-old Chinchilla man is due to face court after he was charged with driving unlicensed.

At 6.00pm on August 3 Blackbutt police were patrolling along the D’Aguilar Highway when they intercepted a vehicle for the purpose of a license, registration check and RBT.

The check uncovered the man had allegedly failed to renew his licence after a court disqualification.

The man was issued with a notice to appear in Nanango Magistrates Court on August 24.

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Massive Burnett outage leaves 20,000 without power

        Premium Content Massive Burnett outage leaves 20,000 without power

        Breaking A WIDESPREAD power outage is currently under investigation by Ergon Energy.

        Hotel renovations uncover historical treasure trove

        Premium Content Hotel renovations uncover historical treasure trove

        Community HISTORICAL oddities found hiding in the Palace Hotel really show Nanango’s age.

        Livestream 30 matches right here

        Premium Content Livestream 30 matches right here

        Sport Basketball, rugby league, soccer, water polo among huge line-up

        Five $1m-plus South Burnett properties currently for sale

        Premium Content Five $1m-plus South Burnett properties currently for sale

        Property These are the five most expensive properties currently on the market