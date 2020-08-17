CRIME WRAP: What Blackbutt Police dealt with last week

From drink driving to drug possession, this is what Blackbutt police dealt with last week. (Picture: File)

A 20-year-old Blackbutt man is due to face court after he was charged with driving under the influence of liquor.

At 9.00pm on August 10 Blackbutt police were conducting patrols on Morris Street when they intercepted a white Kia sedan for the purpose of a license check and RBT.

When tested the man allegedly provided a positive results and was transported to the Yarraman police station.

The man allegedly provided a further reading of 0.071 per cent and as a result was served with a notice to appear in Nanango Magistrates Court on August 24.

A 33-year-old woman is due to face court after she was charged with possession of a dangerous drug and drug utensil.

At 5.50pm on August 11, Blackbutt police intercepted a white Toyota sedan for the purpose of a license check.

A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered a small quantity of a dangerous drug and drug utensil.

As a result the woman will appear in Nanango Magistrates Court on 24 August.