Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOLD UP: A crook remains on the run following an armed robbery at a Lockyer Valley petrol station overnight.
HOLD UP: A crook remains on the run following an armed robbery at a Lockyer Valley petrol station overnight.
News

Criminal at large after highway servo armed hold up

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
24th Feb 2020 8:29 AM | Updated: 9:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HIGHWAY service station has been targeted in a late-night armed robbery, and the offender remains at large.

Police were called to the Shell Hatton Vale service station, after reports of a robbery at 9pm.

An offender has entered the station and demanded cash.

A police spokesperson told the Gatton Star no weapons were sighted, but the incident was being treated as an "armed hold up".

The offender has left the station with some cash on foot.

Police are investigating and conducted patrols in the area following the incident.

No arrests have been made yet.

More to come.

armed robbery hatton vale queensland police service station shell hatton vale summerholm
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        U12’s big win over Bundaberg

        premium_icon U12’s big win over Bundaberg

        Cricket Some superb batting was on display from the South Burnett U12’s in Wondai yesterday as they hosted the Bundaberg Cricket Association.

        • 24th Feb 2020 8:37 AM
        Major flood alert as relentless deluge monsters southwest

        premium_icon Major flood alert as relentless deluge monsters southwest

        Weather Heavy rain inundates Queensland’s southwest regions

        • 24th Feb 2020 8:21 AM
        Man dies in hospital after two vehicle car crash on highway

        premium_icon Man dies in hospital after two vehicle car crash on highway

        News An elderly man has died in a fatal car crash on a Somerset highway.

        • 24th Feb 2020 8:15 AM
        'HELPLESS': How women in fight for safety let down

        premium_icon 'HELPLESS': How women in fight for safety let down

        Crime Domestic violence Queensland: Four DVOs breached every hour in the state