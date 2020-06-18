‘Criminally stupid’ pair busted smuggling drugs into jail

A judge has told two young women they were “criminally stupid” for being conned into smuggling drugs into a Sunshine Coast jail.

A judge has told two young women they were “criminally stupid” for being conned into smuggling drugs into a Sunshine Coast jail.

A JUDGE has told two young women they were "criminally stupid" for being conned into smuggling drugs into a Sunshine Coast jail.

Single mother Jaimie-Lee Bernhardt, 25, and nursing student Lacey Jane Boudar, 19, faced Brisbane District Court on Thursday where they pleaded guilty to taking 59 strips of suboxone into Woodford Correctional Centre.

The court was told that security guards at the prison became suspicious after hearing a cryptic phone conversation between Boudar and her family friend, prisoner Ryan Colin Bell, asking her to visit and "wrap her birthday present three times".

DRUG TRAFFICKER WITH 'GUN HOBBY' FREED FROM JAIL

TEEN'S HORROR AFTER NAKED STRANGER CLIMBED INTO BEDROOM

On November 9 last year, Boudar picked up the latex-wrapped strips from Bernhardt and placed them in her mouth only to be stopped by security guards as she entered the jail.

The pair's legal team said they made no money from the transaction and were just "lackeys" to Bell and Bernhardt's ex-partner, who was also behind bars.

Defence barrister Lars Falcongreen said Boudar was concerned for Bell and thought the drugs were to help with withdrawals.

Jaimie-Lee Bernhardt pleaded guilty to smuggling drugs into Woodford jail.

"She had no idea how much drugs were in there or what there value was," Mr Falcongreen said.

"She thought it was a medicine, she had no idea how it could be misused but obviously understood it was illegal."

The court was told after being caught Boudar, who hopes to become a doctor, did "everything in her power" to co-operate with authorities.

Barrister Clem van der Weegen said Bernhardt was just a "link in the chain" and had been pressured by her ex-partner to take part in the plan.

Mr van der Weegen said the prisoners had not been charged and said perhaps it was "easier for the police to go after the low-hanging fruit" rather than the masterminds.

Judge Ian Dearden did not beat around the bush and said it was "profoundly concerning" they had been conned into a serious crime that was all the risk and no reward.

"Each of you have been extraordinarily stupid, criminally stupid," Judge Dearden said.

"This is serious conduct committed by two young women who should have taken at least five minutes to stop and think …"

"Other people can go to hell and a hand basket and that's their decision. But by involving yourselves in this conduct, each of you were taking on that same risk for effectively no benefit."

Boudar was sentenced to 18 months' probation.

Bernhardt, who was older and had minor criminal history, was sentenced to three years' probation.

No convictions were recorded.

Originally published as 'Criminally stupid': Pair busted smuggling drugs into jail