Crisafulli in LNP box seat – so who’ll be No.2?

David Crisafulli is poised to be the next leader of the LNP, revealing he will throw his hat in the ring to take up the party's top job and take on an emboldened State Labor Government.

It came as Tim Mander fell on his sword and confirmed he would not be a candidate for the job, as several MPs jostle to replace him as deputy - with David Janetzki understood to be considered a strong chance.

Mr Crisafulli took to social media yesterday to announce his candidacy, pledging the discipline needed to hold the Government to account and the energy to embark on the four-year task of preparing the LNP for office.

I will be nominating to lead the Parliamentary Liberal National Party. #qldpol pic.twitter.com/9JDCjIsLyf — David Crisafulli (@DavidCrisafulli) November 3, 2020

"Our party, our supporters and those who chose not to support us this time around deserve nothing less," the Member for Broadwater wrote.

"In the coming days I will be asking my colleagues for their support and sharing with them my plan for rebuilding.

"Because this is a decision for the party room, I want to speak with my colleagues further before making any public comment."

He also paid tribute to outgoing leader Deb Frecklington as well as Mr Mander, praising them for their "tireless effort" over the past three years and during the campaign.

"Politics can be cruel and we are all hurting following Saturday's result," Mr Crisafulli said.

"Deb and Tim can be proud of their work ethic and long days trying to secure victory for the LNP."

Member for Broadwater and LNP leadership contender David Crisafulli

No other MPs have publicly declared their intention to run, putting Mr Crisafulli in the box seat to seize the leadership at a party room meeting, which is expected next week when the election results are finalised.

Mr Janetzki, the Member for Toowoomba South, is understood to be shaping up as a strong contender to become deputy, as he confirmed yesterday that he would make a tilt for the number two job.

"These are matters to be determined by my parliamentary colleagues in the days ahead," he said.

"As such, I will not be making any further public statements."

Mr Janetzki has been an MP since 2016, when he won his seat in a by-election, and served in the shadow cabinet as attorney-general and justice spokesman during the last term of parliament.

Member for Burdekin Dale Last also announced that he would "absolutely" run for the deputy leadership, saying he had received overwhelming support to contest the position.

Member for Toowoomba South David Janetzki is in the frame for the deputy position. Picture: Kevin Farmer

"I think we need to strike the right balance between having a leader in southeast Queensland and having a deputy that represents rural and regional Queensland," he said.

"Given the result of the election, I think it's even more imperative that we have a strong voice and a leadership role based in the north."

Member for Moggill Christian Rowan has revealed he is considering running for deputy as well.

"I am considering that option given that we must win seats in Brisbane," he said.

"But there are many talented people in our party room and those discussions will take place with colleagues over the next week or so."

In announcing his decision not to run, Mr Mander said now was the time for stability and unity, as he wished the new leadership team all the very best.

"It has been a tremendous honour to serve as Deb Frecklington's deputy leader over the last three years," he said.

"I will serve in any capacity asked of me."

