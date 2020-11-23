Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

CRITICAL: Coast teen fighting for life after serious crash

Carlie Walker
23rd Nov 2020 11:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FRASER Coast teen is in a critical condition after being injured in a crash at Iveragh.

The 18-year-old Burrum River woman was a passenger in the single-vehicle crash on November 21.

Preliminary investigations indicate around 10:25am, a Nissan wagon was travelling north along the Bruce Highway when it veered across onto the wrong side of the road before losing control and rolling several times.

The woman was taken to Gladstone Base Hospital before being flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The 18-year-old female driver of the wagon was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or any motorists with dashcam travelling on the Bruce Highway at Iveragh between 10am and 10.30am on November 21, to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More Stories

burrum river critical condition fccrash teen
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maidenwell bushfire reignites, multiple crews on scene

        Premium Content Maidenwell bushfire reignites, multiple crews on scene

        News MULTIPLE fire crews are on scene at a bushfire near a popular swimming spot in Maidenwell.

        Taromeo man ‘late for meeting’ caught 49km/h over the limit

        Premium Content Taromeo man ‘late for meeting’ caught 49km/h over the limit

        Crime A MAN was clocked travelling 149km/h on his way to a meeting he said he was running...

        Everybody appearing at Kingaroy Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Kingaroy Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday.

        REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Premium Content REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Education The most popular university offers are revealed as 2020 QLD students graduate