Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brandon Charlton, a Carpentry Apprentice from Frenchs Forest, at BP, Rushcutters Bay, filling up at the most expensive petrol station in NSW, today. Picture:Justin Lloyd
Brandon Charlton, a Carpentry Apprentice from Frenchs Forest, at BP, Rushcutters Bay, filling up at the most expensive petrol station in NSW, today. Picture:Justin Lloyd
News

'Critical time' for NSW as COVID-19 cases rise to 818

by Georgia Clark
24th Mar 2020 9:26 AM

The Premier says NSW's COVID-19 situation is at a "critical stage" as cases rose "rapidly" overnight by 149 to a state tally of 818.

Gladys Berejiklian described the rise as a "substantial increase" and said flagged putting stricter lockdown measures in place if the spread can't be reduced.

coronaviruspromo

She warned NSW could follow measures imposed in the UK and New Zealand but that she didn't "want to go down that path."

The Premier also reaffirmed her decision to keep schools open for parents that couldn't keep their children at home but said homeschooling was still recommended.

Originally published as 'Critical time' for NSW as COVID-19 cases rise to 818

More Stories

Show More
cases coronavirus critical nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FESTIVAL ROLLED: Another iconic event cancelled

        premium_icon FESTIVAL ROLLED: Another iconic event cancelled

        News ‘We have a great community spirit out here and hope that will see us through these tough times.’

        Convicted drink-driver and hoon in court again

        premium_icon Convicted drink-driver and hoon in court again

        Crime ‘I may very well jail you’: Magistrate warns repeat offender.

        Scorpions skipper claims top runs for 2019/20 cricket season

        premium_icon Scorpions skipper claims top runs for 2019/20 cricket season

        Cricket Meet the South Burnett batsmen who averaged 51.20 runs per game in the South...

        OPINION: As the world shuts down, let’s open our hearts

        OPINION: As the world shuts down, let’s open our hearts

        Opinion How we can ensure the vulnerable are kept safe and fed during this confusing...

        • 24th Mar 2020 8:30 AM