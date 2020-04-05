Crop duster crashes into South Burnett paddock

Menu
Marguerite Cuddihy
by
5th Apr 2020 9:12 AM
A PILOT has had a lucky escape this morning after his crop duster crashed into a paddock at Corndale this morning.

Emergency services were called to Corndale at 6.26am after a resident witnessed the crop dusting plane crash into a nearby paddock.

The pilot managed to pull himself out of the wreckage before paramedics arrived at the scene. 

The pilot and sole occupant of the plane was assessed for minor injuries.

The LifeFlight helicopter was tasked to the scene, and transported the man in a stable condition to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A QAS spokesperson said he was airlifted with minor injuries "due to the nature of the mechanism" (it being a plane crash).

More information and images to come.

