Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Crowds gather for charity tattoos

by Brianna Morris-Grant
8th Jan 2020 10:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CROWDS have formed outside a Kingscliff tattoo shop after it announced a charity tattoo day to raise funds for firefighters this morning.

Absolute Tattoo artist Coco Loberg took to Instagram this morning, revealing all proceeds from today's "mini tattoos" would be donated to the NSW Rural Fire Service and WIRES Wildlife Rescue.

Loberg's mother Helen said they were shocked by the response, adding already 150 people were lined up outside.

"The line's just growing," she said.

"At the moment we're having to space the crowd by taking their phone numbers and putting them in lines so they don't lose their position.

The flash sheet of tattoos available. Photo: Instagram @cocoloberg
The flash sheet of tattoos available. Photo: Instagram @cocoloberg

"The shop owners are freaking out because the line goes from our shop all the way down the street."

Fellow tattoo artist Zarra Ryan has also been called in to help with the demand.

Customers now can choose from a flash sheet of designs featuring Australian animals, native plants and snacks.

Though she couldn't estimate how much money would be raised, Ms Loberg said all tattoos were $100.

"(Coco's) going to be tattooing well into the night," she said.

"She loves animals so she's been watching what's happening on the TV, reading all the stories so she decided she wanted to help."

Instagram posts by the shop show the line stretching down the street. Photo: Instagram @absolutetattoo
Instagram posts by the shop show the line stretching down the street. Photo: Instagram @absolutetattoo

More Stories

Show More
bushfires charity firefighters fires tattoo

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Speeding offences quadrupled in last calendar year

        premium_icon Speeding offences quadrupled in last calendar year

        Crime Figures from one North Burnett town show speeding offences increased fourfold from the previous year.

        WANTING CHANGE? Take a tour of the Burnett pubs for sale

        premium_icon WANTING CHANGE? Take a tour of the Burnett pubs for sale

        Business Could you be the next publican of one of these four historic spots?

        Disaster threat to iconic Kilkivan horse event

        premium_icon Disaster threat to iconic Kilkivan horse event

        News AUSTRALIA’S national bushfire crisis has posed a new threat to this year’s Kilkivan...

        Qld horse trainer: From death bed to champion

        premium_icon Qld horse trainer: From death bed to champion

        Horses Against all odds, former Cushnie resident Nance Reinke took two rescue horses to...