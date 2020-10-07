Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

CRUCIAL MILESTONE: Victoria hits promising COVID number

7th Oct 2020 9:56 AM

 

Victoria has recorded six new cases of coronavirus and two deaths today.

The two deaths tragically take Victoria's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic to 809.

But in a sign of good news, Melbourne's ever-important rolling 14-day average dropped to single digits  to 9.9 for the first time.

Health authorities have consistently said they need a rolling 14-day average of five cases a day to consider easing restrictions in the city.

Regional Victoria's average stayed the same at 0.3.

The state also solved one mystery case with the number of cases with an unknown source dropping to 12.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Everybody appearing at Murgon Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Murgon Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Murgon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        Exclusive: The only leader voters trust with our economy

        Premium Content Exclusive: The only leader voters trust with our economy

        Politics Exclusive YouGov Poll: Who Queenslanders trust with economy

        Calculate how new tax changes will affect you

        Premium Content Calculate how new tax changes will affect you

        News Treasurer Josh Frydenberg aims to get households to spend

        FEDERAL BUDGET: How the South Burnett fared

        Premium Content FEDERAL BUDGET: How the South Burnett fared

        News The Federal Budget has been handed down and these are the highlights for our...