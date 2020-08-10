Crunch time as ‘crucial’ COVID window ends

Queenslanders will find out on Monday if the state has avoided a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a cluster involving two women infected with coronavirus who allegedly lied to authorities to get back into Queensland after visiting Melbourne.

More than 143,000 tests have been carried out across Queensland since the two new cases were announced on July 29, with the state once again recording no new cases on Sunday.

It means Queensland has gone seven straight days without a new case, with the last one recorded on August 2 from someone who recently returned from overseas and was in hotel quarantine.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said if Queensland continued to record zero new cases, Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young could consider lifting restrictions on people visiting aged care centres.

He said the last few days had been "crucial" to see if there had been any community transmission as he urged Queenslanders to get tested if they experienced any symptoms.

"I want to thank every Queenslander who has been tested in the last few days and to keep up the great work," the Health Minister said.

"It is so important that we do not get complacent."

Queensland Health on Sunday confirmed that there were another 11,875 tests conducted in the 24 hours to 7am Sunday.

It was revealed last month that three women - Diana Lasu, 21, Olivia Winnie Muranga, 19, and Haja Timbo, 21 - were charged after police allege they lied to authorities to get back into Queensland after visiting Melbourne.

Two of the women, school cleaner Ms Muranga and her friend, Ms Lasu, were infected with the virus, and remain in a stable condition at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

A Metro South Health spokeswoman said both women had remained in a stable condition throughout their hospitalisation.

A man and a woman, who had dined at a Sunnybank restaurant where one of the women had also dined last month, have also tested positive to the virus.

A close contact to one of the women also tested positive.

Queensland's Chief Health office Dr Jeannette Young updating media on the state’s COVID-19 situation. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall

The man, woman and close contact are not accused of any wrongdoing.

Dr Young has previously said she hoped Queensland had "avoided the worst" but indicated that she would be able to say by Monday if she believed the state had "probably" avoided further cases.

There are currently 11 active coronavirus cases in Queensland.

Gold Coast Police yesterday confirmed there were 168 people refused entry to Queensland at the road checkpoints in the 24 hours to 4pm Sunday, and one person refused entry at the airport.

Tests in the 24 hours to 7am on the specified day:

July 30 8251

July 31 9076

August 1 13,703

August 2 11,060

August 3 8785

August 4 11,894

August 5 13,715

August 6 18,561

August 7 17,723

August 8 18,748

August 9 11,875

Originally published as Crunch time as 'crucial' COVID window ends