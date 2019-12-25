CTC shares the gift of giving this Christmas

QPS Christmas Drive: Jacqui Trace from Bill Hull Car Centre, Kirsten Firman from CTC, Nina Temperton CEO of CTC, and Kingaroy Senior Sergeant David Tierney.

CHRISTMAS is about giving, and what better way to give than to give to those who are in need.

CTC has been working hard to distribute hampers full of food and other necessary products to those in need this Christmas.

The QPS Christmas Drive has played a vital role in this.

With a ute-load of Christmas donations left at Kingaroy Police Station and at Bill Hull Car Centre being given to CTC to distribute to South Burnett families doing it tough.

South Burnett CTC CEO Nina Temperton said there were hundreds of families in our region going without this holiday season.

“We’re one of the only agencies still open over Christmas and we find that during this period there is a lot of demand from people for food and other basic stuff,” Ms Temperton said.

“Although it’s thought of as such a happy time of year it’s also really really tough for a lot of people.

“I’m very thankful to David Tierney and Bill Hull for their help and contribution.”

Ms Temperton said they already had a list of over 50 families in need of food hampers.

“There are also a lot of people who fly under the radar because they’re too proud to accept help,” she said.

“We want to help you all.

“No one should go without over Christmas.”