Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STILL OPEN, BUT FLOODING: Photo of the Cunningham Highway closure late last year.
STILL OPEN, BUT FLOODING: Photo of the Cunningham Highway closure late last year.
Breaking

Cunningham Highway closed due to flash flooding

Bianca Hrovat
17th Jan 2020 6:27 PM | Updated: 6:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 6:35: The Cunningham Highway is closed due to flash flooding.

The road was closed at around 6.30pm this evening.

All lanes are blocked from the top of the Gap to Lake Moogerah Rd.

Motorists may divert through Toowoomba.

EARLIER: MOTORISTS planning a weekend trip are advised to exercise caution after a car fell down an embankment at the Main Range near Cunningham's Gap.

The single vehicle incident happened just past the helipad at around 3.30 this afternoon and "may have occurred as a result of the weather", according to a spokesman from the Queensland Police Service.

Prolonged rainfall is flowing onto all four lanes of the Cunningham Highway, requiring the closure of one, flooded eastbound lane.

According to both the Department of Transport and Main Roads and QPS, the highway remains open at this time, though delays are expected.

More to come.

cunningham highway flash flood flooding
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmers rejoice as 100mm of rainfall tops up dams and rivers

        premium_icon Farmers rejoice as 100mm of rainfall tops up dams and rivers

        News Empty dams are filling up, dry paddocks have turned into mud pits and the cobwebs have been washed out of the rain gauge at long last.

        Safety issues force business to stop collecting lids

        premium_icon Safety issues force business to stop collecting lids

        News This business is turning away donations after a national charity campaign come to...

        Speaking with signs: Auslan courses coming to Kingaroy

        Speaking with signs: Auslan courses coming to Kingaroy

        News Accredited para-professional sign language interpreter David Wallis will be running...

        Fiery council debate over building second rail trail

        premium_icon Fiery council debate over building second rail trail

        Council News Councillor argues second Burnett Rail Trail would boost business, but mayor says...