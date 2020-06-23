Menu
PIRATE: 14/08/2003 Generic picture of an angry shopper.
Crime

Customer’s angry demands lands big fine

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
23rd Jun 2020 5:42 PM
A woman who made a disruptive scene at a Townsville business yesterday has been fined after hurling abuse at staff members and blasting her car horn.

The 31-year-old woman became abusive towards staff members at a Black Hawk Blvd store about 1pm on Monday, demanding her money back over faulty equipment.

Her tirade continued, demanding she have priority over other customers in the same store.

In a final act of anger, she got in her car and held down the car horn before driving away.

Police were called and the woman was fined $400 for disorderly behaviour.

 

