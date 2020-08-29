Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lisa and Mark Blyth from The Dock Bar and Restaurant are sick and tired of copping COVID abuse. Photo: Stuart Fast
Lisa and Mark Blyth from The Dock Bar and Restaurant are sick and tired of copping COVID abuse. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

'Enough': Business owners sick of abuse over virus rules

Stuart Fast
29th Aug 2020 4:30 AM | Updated: 7:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOR Lisa and Mark Blyth, being in business in 2020 is marred by more than the COVID-19 crisis.

The owners of the The Dock Bar and Restaurant in Urangan say they have received incessant abuse from customers who are unhappy about having to comply with restrictions.

While they'd had limited experience with negative customers prior to the coronavirus crisis Mrs Blyth said many people had taken issue with having to register for contact tracing, only paying by card and social distancing requirements.

She said she had experienced this behaviour at least two to three times per day since reopening.

Staff had been sworn at and subjected to threatening behaviour.

One man made a gunshot gesture towards her.

"That is awful," she said.

"We only want people who enjoy themselves and who abide by the rules."

"We try to do the right thing and we get abused … enough is enough."

The bar and restaurant will be taking a ten day break in September to give staff a rest period from the COVID criticism and abuse.

Mrs Blyth didn't expect things to change over the break, but said the staff needed the time to refresh and come back bright and ready.

She said the staff deserved one not to be abused.

letterspromo
coronavirus fcbusiness
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CARNAGE: Burnett Hwy’s deadly history revealed in numbers

        Premium Content CARNAGE: Burnett Hwy’s deadly history revealed in numbers

        News REACHING up to four separate regions, statistics have revealed just how dangerous the Burnett Highway can be, with hundreds of crashes in recent years landing motorists...

        Man denied bail after fleeing historic child sex charge

        Premium Content Man denied bail after fleeing historic child sex charge

        Crime A MAN has finally faced a Kingaroy court after escaping to South Australia and then...

        Woman steals friend’s car battery to replace her own dud

        Premium Content Woman steals friend’s car battery to replace her own dud

        Crime RAELENE Kay Alsop faced Nanango Magistrates Court this week, after switching a...

        Kingaroy man allegedly caught with stack of cash, cocaine

        Premium Content Kingaroy man allegedly caught with stack of cash, cocaine

        Crime Police from the Kingaroy Criminal Investigation Branch busted a Kingaroy man...