Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There were no happy meals for two young girls who were left to fend for themselves after their father abandoned his children in the McDonald’s Ayr car park.
There were no happy meals for two young girls who were left to fend for themselves after their father abandoned his children in the McDonald’s Ayr car park.
Crime

Dad dumps kids in McDonalds car park to play pokies

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
19th May 2020 8:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

There were no Happy Meals for two young girls who were left to fend for themselves after their father abandoned them at a McDonald's car park.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, left his daughters at the fast food restaurant on Queen St in Ayr to play the pokies at the nearby Coutts Commercial Hotel.

The Townsville Magistrates Court heard the two girls aged nine and 11 were dropped at McDonald's at 11.35pm on January 30 this year.

Police prosecutor Tim Madsen told the court the McDonald's was only open to drive-through patrons at the time.

"He left them there to keep themselves busy while he went to play poker machines and couldn't even be bothered to make sure the restaurant was actually open so they could physically go in," he said.

A concerned member of the public called the police to report the abandoned girls in the car park.

When police rescued the girls they were not wearing any shoes and were not dressed appropriately for the weather conditions.

The court heard the girls told the officers they had been unfed and that "it wasn't out of the ordinary to be left unattended by their father".

Since the man had been taken into custody the young girls had been staying with a close friend in Townsville.

The man was caught with cannabis seeds on February 10 this year and was also caught drug driving on March 6 with tests returning a positive result for methamphetamine.

The man pleaded guilty to 14 charges including leaving a child under 12 unattended, possession of a dangerous drug and offence of driving while relevant drug is present in blood or saliva.

Defence solicitor Phil Rennick told the court his client had been the sole carer for his daughters for the past 18 months.

Mr Rennick said the man was an ex-navy marine technician and had started using ice after the death of his younger brother.

"He is much happier off the drugs and can't wait to get out (of jail) and get working again and look after his two girls," he said.

Magistrate Cathy Wadley told the man his behaviour was "serious". Ms Wadley took into account the 63 days spent in pre-sentence custody and sentenced the man to nine months' jail wholly suspended for three years with an immediate release.

Convictions were recorded.

Originally published as Dad dumps kids in McDonalds car park to play pokies

court crime gambling

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum slaps officer on the face outside popular pub

        premium_icon Mum slaps officer on the face outside popular pub

        News ‘I’ll f---ing knock your head out’ she said to police, before she slapped a female officer across the face.

        DESTINATION ‘SAFE’: Taste of Burnett for tourists

        premium_icon DESTINATION ‘SAFE’: Taste of Burnett for tourists

        News Why a chef reckons he has the answer for Queenslanders dreaming of their next...

        Young dad vows to get off ice to be a ‘better man’

        premium_icon Young dad vows to get off ice to be a ‘better man’

        Crime He said he had ‘woken up’ in jail but the magistrate said he was not learning his...

        Nanango Stags rugby league team of the decade

        premium_icon Nanango Stags rugby league team of the decade

        Rugby League Coaching staff and members of the Nanango Stags have put together their best 19 to...