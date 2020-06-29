Dad supports son’s crimes: Pair jailed over home attacks

Travis John Malayta was sentenced to three years' jail for attempted robbery.

AN Ayr father who was high on methamphetamine provided "significant encouragement" while his son assaulted families in their own homes.

Selwyn Earl Malayta, 46, and Travis John Malayta, 19, appeared in the Townsville District Court over their involvement in two unprovoked vicious home attacks in Ayr.

The court heard Travis attended a property on June 14 last year with his father and told the occupant his car belonged to him.

As the occupant went inside to retrieve the receipt for the car, Travis punched the man in the head several times.

Crown prosecutor Siobhan Harrison told the court Travis visited a woman at her home on August 12 last year but was told to leave.

As Travis left, he attempted to steal the woman's dog and punched her in the face.

Ms Harrison said Travis returned to the house later that day with his father.

"Selwyn used bolt cutters to gain entry through a padlocked gate," she said.

"Travis threw a hammer through the front door causing one of the occupants to duck."

Defence barrister for Travis, Michael Hibble told the court all the families were known to each other with a "background of drug use".

Selwyn was arrested on August 14 and was found to be in possession of an axe, blade and glass pipe.

Travis was arrested on August 15 and weapons were located in his car including a machete and a sword.

Selwyn and Travis pleaded guilty to a combined 17 charges including attempted robbery, attempted enter dwelling with intent and wilful damage.

Selwyn's defence barrister Dane Marley said his client was a father to eight children and was under the influences of methamphetamine at the time of both offences. The court heard Selwyn had a seven-page criminal history and had breached his parole conditions.

Mr Hibble told the court his client had "no guidance from his father" and was "borderline intellectually impaired".

Chief Judge O'Brien described the offences as "serious" and "senseless" and told Selwyn he had compromised his role as a father.

In summing up, Chief O'Brien pointed out his sentences would reflect the men's ages and criminal histories.

Chief Judge O'Brien declared the 250 days served in pre-sentence custody and sentenced Selwyn to three-and-a-half years' jail.

A parole eligibility date was set at October 14 this year.

Chief Judge O'Brien declared the 316 days served in pre-sentence custody and sentenced Travis to three years' jail with immediate parole.

Convictions were recorded.

Originally published as Dad supports son's crimes Pair jailed over home attacks