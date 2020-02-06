Dad to-be commits robbery while on parole

SWEET TOOTH: Dion Lee Goebel, 21, stole $10 worth of confectionery and was slapped with a $500 fine after facing Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.

"I MADE a mistake. Messed up my life again and we're expecting a baby," - a repentant offender told an Ipswich Judge before being sentenced for an armed robbery.

But Dion Goebel was no stranger to the confines of jail life having spent more than two years in jail for previous offences.

Dion Lee Goebel, 22, from Riverview, pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court to committing an armed robbery in company at Ebbw Vale on June 8, 2019.

A Freedom Fuels service station was the target.

A Crown legal officer told the court Goebel's previous convictions included a sentence for robbery in which he provided a co-offender with a replica firearm.

In another incident he was convicted and sentenced in June last year after yelling and swearing outside a Bargara hotel when armed with a steak knife.

He relinquished the knife after 20 minutes.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC said court records showed Goebel spent two years in custody serving out sentences imposed for a home invasion and an armed robbery after being returned to custody in September 2016 and released in August 2018.

There was also a nine month jail sentence imposed for unlawful use of a stolen car.

The prosecutor told the court that in the matter now before the court for sentence Goebel and his co-accused hatched a plan to rob a service station.

Goebel demanded cigarettes from the attendant who did not comply until Goebel got a knife from his friend while wielding the weapon stole seven packets of cigarettes.

He was arrested two days later then granted bail.

"It was planned but purile," the prosecutor said.

"He was the principal offender. He had the knife and did wield it in a threatening manner."

The Crown sought a jail term of no less than 3 ½ years and should serve some of it before getting parole.

The prosecutor said the offence breached an existing suspended jail sentence (prior offences) and its operational period could be extended.

Defence barrister Geoffrey Seaholme said although Goebel was separated from his former girlfriend their baby was expected in May and he had been sharing a house with her and her mother.

"He instructs that at the time he was drinking. May well have impaired his judgment," Mr Seaholme said.

"It was not the most serious of robberies but service stations and 7-11s are vulnerable targets."

Mr Seaholme said a report before the court addressed some mental health issues and "the quite distressing background Mr Goebel has gone though".

The court heard Goebel made some progress when on his existing parole but ongoing supervision such as probation would be the catalyst in keeping him from major trouble.

Judge Lynch sentenced him to 2 ½ years jail and be released on parole after he serve six months.

He told Goebel that he must do everything he can to manage his health issues and drug use.