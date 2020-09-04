DAD’S DAY: Where to go for a Father’s Day feed this weekend

These five places have a little something special planned for Father's Day. File Photo.

THE fastest way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, so why not treat dad to a good meal this Father’s Day weekend.

While there’s no shortage of great restaurants, cafes and wineries in the South Burnett; these five have planned a little something extra to make Father’s Day special.

Here is small selection of places you can take dad this weekend.

Dimities Cottage Cafe, Wondai

For a truly special start to Father’s Day, Dimities Cottage in Wondai have planned two special events to choose from - High Tea, 8am till 11.30am, and a Fathers Day Roast Lunch.

For the High Tea, seats are $15 per head.

For the Roast Lunch - which is set to include roast beef or pork, with seasonal vegetables, and followed by either Sticky Date Pudding or Pavlova - seats are $20 per person for adults and just $10 for kids.

Bookings are essential for both.

For more information call 41685744.

Golden Spurs Hotel Pig Racing, Proston

A little less conventional, but a whole lot of fun! This weekends pig race at the Golden Spurs Hotel has not forgotten Fathers Day weekend.

A gold coin entry will get dad a free BBQ breakfast, as well as a fun day of pig racing, live entertainment, pig on a spit and menu available from the kitchen.

With prizes, giveaways, raffles and auctions, proceeds from the event will go toward supporting Rural and Remote Mental Health.

There will be a free courtesy bus available picking up from Kingaroy along the Highway to Murgon and then to Proston.

The event will take place on Saturday September 5, and bookings for both the event and bus are essential.

For more information call 4168 9069.

Father’s Day Lunch at Kingsley Grove Estate, Goodger

Kingsley Grove Estate are offering lunch for the family at the Cellar Door, which will include their delicious wood-fired pizza and chocolate cheesecake served with fresh cream.

With live music and a complimentary bottle of wine or port for Dad, seats will cost $25 per adult, $15 per child (5-12 years), and just $10 for children under five.

The Father’s Day lunch will take place on Sunday September 6 between 11am and 3pm.

Bookings are essential.

For more information, call 0414 230 128.

The Commercial Hotel, Kingaroy

The Com will be hosting a Father’s Day lunch this Sunday, and offering dad a free pot of beer for good measure.

This Father’s Day special will be taking place on Sunday September 6 and booking are essential.

Keep note, its only one pot of beer per dad with a meal ordered from the bistro.

For more information, call 4162 1380.

Palace Hotel, Nanango

If you’ve been dying to visit the new and improved Palace Hotel in Nanango, here is your excuse.

The Palace will be hosting an all day breakfast this Father’s Day from 9am till 2pm, showcasing their new range of delicious food and drinks.

The all day breakfast will be running on Saturday and Sunday.

To reserve your spot call 4163 1287.