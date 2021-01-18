D’Aguilar Highway set for $24.5 million safety upgrade

AFTER two lives were tragically lost in the first few weeks of 2021, the state government has announced construction on improving the D’Aguilar Highway will commence in Kingaroy this week.

The Palaszczuk Government’s plan for economic recovery will drive 15 jobs in Kingaroy, with the start of the $24.5 million safety upgrade on the D’Aguilar Highway.

Assistant Regional Roads Minister Bruce Saunders announced works would begin this week in Kingaroy on the first stage of a five-stage, multimillion-dollar upgrade.

The first phase will see dedicated turning lanes installed at the intersections of Sommerfelds Lane as well Redmans, Ushers, Edenvale South and Edenvale North roads while through lanes and road shoulders will be widened.

It builds on another $19 million locked in last year by the Palaszczuk Government for the highway as part of $4.8 billion in joint COVID stimulus packages for road and transport upgrades across the state.

“The Palaszczuk Labor Government is delivering its fifth record roads and transport budget. Once again, the vast majority of that investment – $17.8 billion – focuses on our regions, supporting 16,180 regional jobs,” Mr Saunders said.

“Better roads get families home safer, our products to markets across Australia and the globe, and stimulate jobs. It’s why we won’t cut funding, unlike the LNP who would’ve cut the $19 million stimulus for the D’Aguilar Highway to pay for their highway on the Gold Coast.

“It‘s great to see that these works will be delivered by RoadTek, which Deb Frecklington and the LNP cut 700 jobs from during their time in government.

“Our community has been strong in its response to the pandemic, managing the health impacts and keeping community transmission away from the region.

“Because of that, the Palaszczuk Government is now able to invest in better roads with the Federal Government, free TAFE for under 25s and more frontline health staff as part of Queensland’s economic recovery plan.”

Mr Saunders said traffic controllers, single-lane closures and speed restrictions would be in place to ensure the work was carried out safely and efficiently.

“I’m urging drivers to be aware of changed conditions and obey all signs and traffic controller directions,” Mr Saunders said.

Work will generally be carried out from 6am to 6pm, Monday to Friday.

Works on stage one are expected to be completed by the end of June, conditions permitting.