Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – Neil Richer
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – Neil Richer
Crime

Dalby man roams streets with axe

Emily Jarvis
, emily.jarvis@dalbyherald.com.au
3rd May 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DALBY father refused to look the magistrate in the eye as she told him to set a better example for his children in court on Tuesday morning.

Neil Phillip Richer kept his head down as senior constable Jodie Tahana recalled the events of April 16.

"Police were completing a routine patrol on Jimbour street, when they saw the defendant riding a bicycle without a helmet," Snr const Tahana said.

"As police approached the defendant, they noticed a wooden handle sticking out of his backpack.

"On further inspection of the defendant's backpack police discovered the man was carrying a small axe as well as a shotgun shell.

Snr const Tahana acknowledged that while being in possession of a axe in public is not an offence, the officers did recommend that the defendant headed straight home.

Duty Lawyer Claire Graham told the court that her client had recently relapsed which resulted him in acting erratically.

"My client is a 41-year-old man and is a father of two teenagers who have been in his primary care since they were two years old," Ms Graham said.

"He does have a previous drug history starting in the late 90s but ultimately ceased offending up until 2018."

Magistrate Tracy Mossop shook her head in disbelief before taking off her glasses to look at the defendant.

"Your children need you to be responsible and right now you're failing," Magistrate Mossop said.

"They are either going to grow up thinking that your way of lifestyle is cool and follow you down this path or they are going to realise that there is more to life, you need to rethink your choices."

A conviction was recorded.

Just In

    How to Lette loose

    How to Lette loose
    • 4th May 2020 8:30 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        South Burnett eatery shuts its doors for good during crisis

        premium_icon South Burnett eatery shuts its doors for good during crisis

        Business Impact from coronavirus wasn’t the only factor in decision to sell well-loved business.

        UPDATE: Police seek answers after tragic quad bike fatality

        premium_icon UPDATE: Police seek answers after tragic quad bike fatality

        News A 26-year-old Kingaroy man has passed away following a bike crash.

        Man hit by ute suffers life-threatening head injury

        premium_icon Man hit by ute suffers life-threatening head injury

        News Police need help from the public to better understand what happened

        • 4th May 2020 7:31 AM
        Bunkered down in Biggo

        premium_icon Bunkered down in Biggo

        News A Western Australian couple had just started their golden lap around Australia when...