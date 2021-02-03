Darling Downs Health roll out positive parenting program

For the past two years Darling Downs Health, via Cherbourg Health Service, has been working with Cherbourg Regional Aboriginal and Islander Community Controlled Health Services (CRAICCHS) and the University of Queensland to roll out Indigenous Positive Parenting Programs (Triple P) in Cherbourg.

The programs are known collectively as ‘D’arin Djanum’, which means ‘strong together’ in the Wakka Wakka language.

Arvind Ponnapalli, a clinical psychologist with Cherbourg Community Health and project co-ordinator, said the project aimed to highlight the strength and resilience of the Cherbourg community and provide positive support for parents and families.

“The D’arin Djanum project rests on the proven fact that ‘strong together’ families can create a strong foundation for children, support their growth and development, guide them through challenges of life, and teach positive cultural values,” Mr Ponnapalli said.

“According to a recent independent report by the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, Triple P is one of only two programs given a ‘very high’ evidence rating in an international review of 26 parenting interventions designed to prevent or reduce the negative impact of adverse childhood experiences.

“This is why we’re extremely excited to be offering our first Indigenous Triple P group program which will be held over three days on 9 and 10 February and 2 March at the Ration Shed Boys Dormitory conference facilities.

“To complete the program parents or caregivers must attend each of the three days from 9.30am to 2.00pm.

“It will be led by local practitioners who know the Cherbourg community and is free to Cherbourg parents, grandparents and carers of children between two and 12 years of age.”

Dr Karen Turner from the University of Queensland’s Parenting and Family Support Centre said Triple P programs are the result of years of program development and research.

“The parenting support programs we are drawing on are backed by more than 300 trials and studies showing that families find the positive parenting strategies helpful,” Dr Turner said.

“As program developers we have had wonderful opportunities to work with many different communities to adapt the program and resources for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families.”

Parents and caregivers interested in registering for this free Indigenous Triple P group program should contact Cherbourg Community Health on 4169 8900 or CRAICCHS on 4169 8600.

COVID-safe catering including morning tea and lunch will be provided. Participants will also receive free Triple-P resources.

More parenting groups and seminars are planned for the rest of the year to coincide with the school terms.