Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Darwin’s singing doctor rakes in 1.6mil views
Darwin’s singing doctor rakes in 1.6mil views
Entertainment

Darwin and its singing doctor a Bollywood YouTube hit

by GARY SHIPWAY
25th Feb 2021 6:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WELL-known Top End Medical Centre doctor Satbir Aulakh has put our capital city on the world stage.

It's not for his expertise in the medical field, but rather his singing and the songs he has turned into popular Bollywood-style YouTube clips shot in Darwin.

His latest Darwin production, which is a love story shot along East Point, Fannie Bay and the Botanic Gardens, has so far attracted a YouTube audience of more than 1.6m.

 

SEE THE CLIP HERE

 

 

Dr Aulakh paid tribute to the work of local cinematography and Global Headquarters co-founder Simon Manzie for capturing the beauty of Darwin, which he said had shone a light on Darwin.

Despite his devotion to medicine, Dr Aulakh said his downtime passion was music and recording songs. He is part of a band called Pulse, which specialises in Bollywood cover songs.

 

gary.shipway@news.com.au

Originally published as Darwin and its singing doctor a Bollywood YouTube hit

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

bollywood darwin entertainment youtube

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: South Burnett’s drug dealers or producers revealed

        Premium Content NAMED: South Burnett’s drug dealers or producers revealed

        Crime From snake breeders bartering weed for household chores, to men growing bumper cannabis crops to avoid drug dealers, there’s no shortage of Burnett drug dealers and...

        • 25th Feb 2021 6:00 AM
        Brisbane preferred candidate to host 2032 Olympics

        Premium Content Brisbane preferred candidate to host 2032 Olympics

        News Olympics 2032: Brisbane gets IOC green light to go for Olympic gold

        Qld’s $8.9b drug habit skyrockets

        Premium Content Qld’s $8.9b drug habit skyrockets

        News Drug use in Queensland: Cocaine and ecstasy use surges

        Young man killed in tragic Western Downs crash

        Premium Content Young man killed in tragic Western Downs crash

        Breaking A young motorbike rider has lost his life after he was involved in a fatal crash in...