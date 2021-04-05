Woman raises almost $10k for flood victims

A GoFundMe page started by a Timorese Australian has already raised almost $10000 to support flood victims in Dili.

SOLOMON MP Luke Gosling is calling on the Australian Government to "respond quickly" to assist Timor Leste and Eastern Indonesia as they battle devastating floods which have killed more than 70 people.

The region was hit with flash flooding and landslides on Sunday, killing more 75 people with dozens still missing.

Mr Gosling said the flooding is making it difficult for local authorities to assist survivors.

"The Australian Government must respond quickly to assist our friends and neighbours withy this humanitarian disaster," he said.

"The situation is also worsening, with more rain forecast and increasing shortages of food and drinking water."

He said around 6000 people in East Timor's capital of Dili have been displaced by the disaster.

A GoFundMe page started by Darwin resident and Timorese Australian Rosa Carrascalao has already raised almost $10000 since it was made yesterday to support flood victims in Dili.

"This GoFundMe account has been set up for those in Dili that desperately need support to rebuild their homes and their lives," Ms Carrascalao said.

"It is catastrophic."

Australian Ambassador to Timor Leste Peter Roberts said in a Twitter post that Australian NGO partners are providing support to evacuation centres in the country.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has been contacted for comment.

Donate to the GoFundMe page here.

