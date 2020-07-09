Menu
Sunshine Coast racehorse trainer David Vandyke will face a Racing Queensland Stewards Inquiry.
Horses

Date set for horse trainer to face banned substance charge

Amber Hooker
9th Jul 2020 2:35 PM | Updated: 3:03 PM
Sunshine Coast racehorse trainer David Vandyke will have the chance to plead his case after he was charged with administering a banned substance to a champion gelding before it won a $1.16 million race.

Three-year-old thoroughbred Alligator Blood returned a positive A and B swab to the prohibited substance alternogest after his victory in the Magic Millions Three Year Old Guineas at the Gold Coast on January 11.

Mr Vandyke will face the Stewards Inquiry on Thursday, July 23 after the sample was confirmed as the prohibited substance, which is used as a hormone treatment to control the cycles of fillies and mares.

It can be used to calm unruly colts and stallions, but is a banned substance for both male and female horses in Queensland.

A Queensland Racing Integrity Commission spokeswoman said Mr Vandyke would appear in person before the Stewards Inquiry, which would be conducted in a COVID-safe environment in Brisbane.

The spokeswoman said to date, inquiries had been conducted via teleconference due to the pandemic.

The QRIC spokeswoman said stewards would likely make a determination on July 23 as to whether Mr Vandyke was guilty or not guilty.

Mr Vandyke has always proclaimed his innocence.

