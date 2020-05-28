Menu
Players like Jye Thorley, pictured during his Kingaroy Touch Football grand final last year, will soon be able to return to the field.
Date set for return of touch football

Jessica Mcgrath
28th May 2020 11:00 AM
TOUCH football players will be keen to run back onto the field for the season after games were called off due to the pandemic.

Kingaroy Touch Association president Rob Taylor said games were expected to kick off on Monday, July 13.

“We’re all missing getting out there on the field,” Taylor said.

Since the virus restrictions have started to ease, the club has decided to continue the season through to December.

“We’re feeling really good about the future of it, it was all unknown,” Taylor said.

“We’re looking forward to getting back and playing touch.”

The junior and senior touch competitions were suspended on March 23 due to increased containment measures during the pandemic.

The touch football competition will continue season one from where it left off, at round

six.

“We’ll continue on with a few extra rounds,” Taylor said.

He said the committee was working through a checklist of safety guidelines in order to get players back on the field.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do to get going,” he said.

“There’s certain COVID-19 guidelines we need to follow and adapt to prior to the restart.”

The club will set up sanitiser stations and there will be a larger gap between games to ensure the ball is sanitised and there is no more than 100 people on the field at once.

“We have to make sure those people have moved on between games,” Taylor said.

The committee will appoint a safety co-ordinator and work with the South Burnett Regional Council to get the games started.

