DAY OF THE NURSE: Celebrating our local nurses

Darling Downs Health is celebrating International Day of the Midwife (5 May) and International Nurses Day (12 May) by reflecting on the importance of these professions, which has been highlighted by the current novel coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Darling Downs Health

Darling Downs Health is celebrating International Day of the Midwife (5 May) and International Nurses Day (12 May) by reflecting on the importance of these professions, which has been highlighted by the current novel coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Darling Downs Health

NURSES and midwives have been at the forefront of this pandemic during International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife, and the South Burnett Times would like to take this opportunity to celebrate their dedication on International Nurses Day (May 12).

We are celebrating International Day of the Midwife (May 5) and International Nurses Day (today, May 12) by reflecting on the importance of these professions, which has been highlighted by the current novel coronavirus pandemic.

Darling Downs Health executive director of nursing and midwifery Andrea Nagle said the celebration of these days held even further significance in 2020, as it is also the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife.

“We started this year with a calendar packed with events celebrating International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife, including international renowned guest speakers,” Ms Nagle said.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has paused these planned celebrations, it has also shone a spotlight on the nursing and midwifery professions.

“Nurses and midwives make up the largest part of our workforce.

“They are with our patients 24-hours, seven days a week as they welcome new life into the world and support patients and families through all stages of life and health emergencies including this pandemic.

“Our nurses and midwives are at the forefront of this pandemic, and are adapting as the situation changes and evolves to consistently provide patient-centred care.”

The theme for this year’s International Day of the Midwife is ‘Midwives with women: celebrate, demonstrate, mobilise, unite – our time is NOW!’

“Throughout this pandemic our midwives are leading and providing strong support to women in their antenatal care, birthing and post-natal care – they have demonstrated, mobilised and united,” Ms Nagle said.

The theme for this year’s International Nurses Day is ‘Nurses are a voice to lead – nursing the world to health.’

“Our nurses across all of our facilities are playing their part in nursing the world to health by caring for our Darling Downs Health communities,” Ms Nagle said.

This year 16 graduate nurses and midwives started in the South Burnett.

The graduate program is for twelve months within the health service and is an opportunity for the nurses to put everything they have learned at university into practice.

Liz Sommerfeld, the acting clinical nurse consultant at Kingaroy Hospital, has been nursing for over 19 years and shared her story with us.

Sophie Brown shared how she ‘accidentally’ fell into nursing at the Kingaroy Hospital six years ago.

The same year Kym Neal turned 50, she enrolled into university to study to become a midwife.

Local Amy Staples shared why nursing was in her DNA.

Midwife Kathryn Curtis said she couldn’t see herself doing anything else.