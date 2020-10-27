Day-old baby mauled by family dog dies

WARNING: GRAPHIC

A newborn baby believed to be just one day old has died after it was mauled by dog in Hamilton, New Zealand.

The animal had set upon the baby boy at an Enderley property in the country's North Island on Sunday night, leaving him in a critical condition.

St Johns Ambulance rushed him to Waikato Hospital where he was being treated at Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The infant had spent the night fighting for his life, however, on Tuesday night police confirmed to news.com.au the newborn passed away and the matter will be referred to the coroner.

"Police are continuing to make enquiries, and are liaising with relevant agencies," a police spokesperson said.

The baby boy, who had been born just the night before, was bitten by the family's rottweiler at about 7pm when his mother went to the toilet, Stuff reported.

A neighbour told the publication she had seen the mother sitting on the grass verge next to the road, tenderly holding her baby.

A newborn baby has died after it mauled to death by a dog in Hamilton, NZ. Picture: Supplied



"I sat beside the mother and put my arm around her," Karen said.

"The baby boy was crying really hard. He was just so little."

The woman who only wanted to be called by her first name said the baby boy was "all dirty and had bits of blood on him", adding that she understood the dog had tried to bury the boy.

"All she did was pop to the toilet and it happened just like that," Karen told Stuff.

"The whole thing is horrible, every time I close my eyes I just see him."

Karen explained the mother had two dogs. "She told me which dog did it. It was the rottweiler."

Karen said the mother had only recently got the dog - however both dogs have now been seized and in a city council pound.

Hamilton City Council animal control manager Susan Stanford told NZ Herald staff were contacted by police shortly after 7pm to attend a reported dog attack involving a baby.

"This is a traumatic time for all involved and our thoughts are with the families and individuals involved," Ms Stanford said.

She said the city council was supporting the ongoing police investigation and was not in a position to make further comment.

Originally published as Day-old baby mauled by family dog dies