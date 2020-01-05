Menu
Tennis

De Minaur stuns with fighting comeback

5th Jan 2020 5:30 PM

AUSTRALIA'S perfect run in the ATP Cup continued with three consecutive victories in their tie against Canada in Brisbane on Sunday.

The hosts have backed up their 3-0 win over Germany in their opening tie by defeating Canada 3-0 in Brisbane, despite missing Nick Kyrgios.

Kyrgios was ruled out of playing on Sunday with a back injury, leaving John Millman to take his place. And Millman stepped up, defeating teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets.

Alex de Minaur took on fellow young gun Denis Shapovalov and completed an epic come-from-behind victory after losing the opening set.

Lastly, the Australian pair of John Peers and Chris Guccione narrowly won their doubles match in a nail-biter.

Australia 3 vs Canada 0

John Millman (AUS) defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 6-4 6-2

Alex de Minaur (AUS) defeated Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-7 6-4 6-2

C. Guccione/J. Peers (AUS) defeated F. Auger-Aliassime/D. Shapovalov (CAN) 3-6 7-6 10-8

alex de minaur atp cup tennis
News Corp Australia

