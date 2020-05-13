Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dead Cow Gully: Timothy Walsh running on the proposed track for the 2021 backyard ultra-marathon in Nanango. (Picture: File)
Dead Cow Gully: Timothy Walsh running on the proposed track for the 2021 backyard ultra-marathon in Nanango. (Picture: File)
Sport

Dead Cow Gully: South Burnett backyard ultra-marathon

Tristan Evert
13th May 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ON A property 11km outside of Nanango, a 6.7 kilometre circuit is being developed to become the South Burnett’s first backyard ultra-marathon circuit.

A backyard ultra-marathon is a series of 6.7 kilometre loop races that have to be completed within an hour.

Competitors aim to finish the loop with time to spare to recover for the next race.

It’s a last man standing format, with the final competitor having to finish a lap on his own to claim victory.

Held by Johan Steene, the current record is 68 laps, which is just under 456 kilometres.

BACKYARD ULTRA: Timothy Walsh testing out the 6.7 kilometre Nanango track, (Picture: Contributed)
BACKYARD ULTRA: Timothy Walsh testing out the 6.7 kilometre Nanango track, (Picture: Contributed)

Dead Cow Gully organiser Timothy Walsh said it would be a unique event to showcase the region.

“Brisbane, Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast dominate the running events so I have really been trying to market the South Burnett as a running destination,” Walsh said.

“This event would be authentic to the region as it would be run on a cattle property, showcasing the landscape of the South Burnett.

“I would also like to set up some little campfires and potentially have some local musicians playing throughout the event.”

Walsh is planning to hold the event on April 3 next year with a website nearly ready to be launched.

OUTBACK RACE: Walsh aims to showcase the region through a backyard ultra-marathon in Nanango next April. (Picture: File)
OUTBACK RACE: Walsh aims to showcase the region through a backyard ultra-marathon in Nanango next April. (Picture: File)

Walsh said there were countless running trails in the region and if this event goes to plan he would eventually like to have a legitimate 100 mile ultra-marathon in the region.

“The majority of these type of events run through national parks or forests, so this one would be pretty unique,” Walsh said.

“The property has been in the family for about 150 years and the track is fairly flat with a few creek crossings and a sandy creek bed gully.

“The name for Dead Cow Gully came about when I was mustering about 15 years ago and found a dead cow caught in some tree roots in a gully on the property.”

Walsh has a team of runners coming out to the property this Sunday to test the 6.7 kilometre backyard ultra-marathon course.

dead cow gully south burnett news south burnett sport
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP warns ‘one-size-fits-all approach’ won’t work

        premium_icon MP warns ‘one-size-fits-all approach’ won’t work

        News Frecklington urges the Palaszczuk Government to prioritise regional economic recovery as restrictions begin to ease.

        Bizarre and tragic tale behind iconic piece of history

        premium_icon Bizarre and tragic tale behind iconic piece of history

        Crime You won’t believe the real-life mystery that happened right under your feet over...

        OPINION: Why do people think 5G is dangerous?

        premium_icon OPINION: Why do people think 5G is dangerous?

        News The digital world we live in allows anyone to publish information and as a result...

        PHOTOS: School surprises returning students

        premium_icon PHOTOS: School surprises returning students

        News Prep and Year 1 students at this school were greeted with a wonderful surprise when...