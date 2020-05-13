Dead Cow Gully: South Burnett backyard ultra-marathon

Dead Cow Gully: Timothy Walsh running on the proposed track for the 2021 backyard ultra-marathon in Nanango. (Picture: File)

ON A property 11km outside of Nanango, a 6.7 kilometre circuit is being developed to become the South Burnett’s first backyard ultra-marathon circuit.

A backyard ultra-marathon is a series of 6.7 kilometre loop races that have to be completed within an hour.

Competitors aim to finish the loop with time to spare to recover for the next race.

It’s a last man standing format, with the final competitor having to finish a lap on his own to claim victory.

Held by Johan Steene, the current record is 68 laps, which is just under 456 kilometres.

BACKYARD ULTRA: Timothy Walsh testing out the 6.7 kilometre Nanango track, (Picture: Contributed)

Dead Cow Gully organiser Timothy Walsh said it would be a unique event to showcase the region.

“Brisbane, Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast dominate the running events so I have really been trying to market the South Burnett as a running destination,” Walsh said.

“This event would be authentic to the region as it would be run on a cattle property, showcasing the landscape of the South Burnett.

“I would also like to set up some little campfires and potentially have some local musicians playing throughout the event.”

Walsh is planning to hold the event on April 3 next year with a website nearly ready to be launched.

OUTBACK RACE: Walsh aims to showcase the region through a backyard ultra-marathon in Nanango next April. (Picture: File)

Walsh said there were countless running trails in the region and if this event goes to plan he would eventually like to have a legitimate 100 mile ultra-marathon in the region.

“The majority of these type of events run through national parks or forests, so this one would be pretty unique,” Walsh said.

“The property has been in the family for about 150 years and the track is fairly flat with a few creek crossings and a sandy creek bed gully.

“The name for Dead Cow Gully came about when I was mustering about 15 years ago and found a dead cow caught in some tree roots in a gully on the property.”

Walsh has a team of runners coming out to the property this Sunday to test the 6.7 kilometre backyard ultra-marathon course.