Dead Cow Gully ultra cancelled amid lockdown uncertainty

Dead Cow Gully organiser Tim Walsh has made the heart-wrenching decision to cancel this weekends backyard ultra-marathon. File Photo.

Dead Cow Gully organiser Tim Walsh has made the heart-wrenching decision to cancel this weekends backyard ultra-marathon. File Photo.

With Greater Brisbane preparing to enter a snap three-day lockdown period, Dead Cow Gully organiser Timothy Walsh has made the heart-wrenching decision to cancel this weekend‘s ultra-marathon event.

“It's been a tough day, but I felt I had to make the call. There were a lot of interstate runners coming,” Mr Walsh said.

“When the outbreak started last week I prepared myself that this could be a possibility.”

Posting the announcement to Facebook this morning, Mr Walsh said the runners and wider community, while disappointed, have been very sympathetic and supportive of the difficult decision.

“While I could have waited to see how the lockdown played out, this will give interstate runners more time to cancel their flights and other plans if the lockdown period is extended,” he said.

The race was to be held on a property 11km outside of Nanango, challenging runners to complete as many laps of a 6.7km loop as possible.

It’s a last person standing format, with the final competitor having to finish a lap on their own to claim victory.

To ensure the safety of the community and the runners, Mr Walsh said he intended to hold off until the COVID cluster is under control before settling on a new date for the ultra-marathon.

Here are the listed reasons for cancellation:

1. The uncertainty of whether there will be an extension to the 3 day Lockdown if case numbers increase.

2. The majority of our runners are from the Greater Brisbane area where the lockdown is enforced

3. We feel that it would be irresponsible to hold our event under the cloud of community transmission in Brisbane.

4. The local community unease of the potential threat of COVID-19 being transported to the area. We don‘t want to tarnish a great event by these perceptions.

5. By making an early decision, it allows participants and spectators to make alternative plans over Easter.

Runners will be updated at a later date regarding the process of event credits or refunds.

Originally published as Dead Cow Gully ultra cancelled amid lockdown uncertainty