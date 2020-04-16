Deadly eastern brown hides out in 91yo woman’s home

Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 gave an elderly woman some much-needed peace of mind when he coaxed an eastern brown snake out of her home on Wednesday. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 gave an elderly woman some much-needed peace of mind when he coaxed an eastern brown snake out of her home on Wednesday. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

A COAST snake catcher spent a difficult afternoon searching for a deadly snake that found the perfect hiding place inside a 91-year-old woman's house yesterday.

Stuart McKenzie was called to the elderly woman's Currimundi home after she spotted the eastern brown snake in her kitchen.

He said he searched the home for more than an hour before he found the snake curled up inside a sliding door cavity.

"It was one of those situations I was literally about to leave because I'd searched for ages," he said.

"It was just one of those places where people wouldn't think to look."

Eastern Brown Snake In 91 Year Old Ladies Home! This particular job took nearly an hour and a half to complete. It took... Posted by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 on Wednesday, 15 April 2020

Once Mr McKenzie got the snake out of hiding, he then safely caught it and released it in bushland.

"It was very good at defending itself but once I found my hook again it was an easy catch," he said.

"I know what they're like and I know what I'm dealing with, I knew he was going to be fired up."

Mr McKenzie said he was still relocating plenty of snakes from homes and was offering discounts to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

For more, visit Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 on Facebook.