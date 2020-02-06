Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A green tree frog eating a coastal taipan at Stuart. Photo: Jamie Chapel
A green tree frog eating a coastal taipan at Stuart. Photo: Jamie Chapel
Pets & Animals

Deadly snake-eating frog lives on

by KEAGAN ELDER
6th Feb 2020 11:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The large green tree frog which was bitten by its prey, a deadly taipan, has survived its ordeal and could soon be released back into the wild.

Jamie Chapel, owner of Snake Take Away and Chapel Pest Control, took the frog under his care after he was called to remove the snake from a Stuart property.

The frog engulfed the taipan, the world's third most venomous snake, before he arrived.

Mr Chapel captured some amazing photos of the frog swallowing the snake.

"Frog is still alive and was active (Wednesday) night so another days rest and it will be released home Friday night if all goes to plan," Mr Chapel said.

"It developed some light green spots on its back which I'm not concerned about and the bite mark patches have all but disappeared now."

Green tree frogs are one of the largest Australian frogs and have been known to eat large prey including mice.

More Stories

Show More
animals editors picks frog snake

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        St Mary’s takes out loan to aircondition classrooms

        premium_icon St Mary’s takes out loan to aircondition classrooms

        Education The school used South Burnett tradies to undertake the $250,000 project to continue its commitment to spending locally where possible.

        630 athletes to descend on Gympie for regional champs

        premium_icon 630 athletes to descend on Gympie for regional champs

        News ‘It is fantastic for Gympie, a lot of talent is coming here, this is one of the...

        Unsung Knights hero returns to Cherbourg

        premium_icon Unsung Knights hero returns to Cherbourg

        Rugby League A Cherbourg junior, Murgon senior and unsung hero of the Newcastle Knights will be...

        Program addresses ‘emerging’ health issue in region

        premium_icon Program addresses ‘emerging’ health issue in region

        News ‘The more information, and the more times it is repeated, the more common knowledge...