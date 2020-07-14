Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A mayor has been slammed for her ‘unprofessional and out of touch’ comments at the Jeff Horn v Tim Tszyu press conference.
A mayor has been slammed for her ‘unprofessional and out of touch’ comments at the Jeff Horn v Tim Tszyu press conference.
Council News

‘Deadset muppet’: Mayor slammed for speech at boxing event

by SAM FLANAGAN
14th Jul 2020 6:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOWNSVILLE Mayor Jenny Hill has been slammed for her 'unprofessional and out of touch' comments at the Jeff Horn versus Tim Tszyu press conference.

When telling the media how safe Townsville is for the event, Cr Hill took a comic approach.

"We haven't had a case of COVID here since Jesus played fullback for Jerusalem," Cr Hill said.

"It's one of the safest places to come in Australia. Enjoy your time up here, enjoy the weather and if you're from Victoria, you're not welcome."

Corey Davis, who ran as an independent in division nine of the Townsville City Council elections earlier this year, took aim at Cr Hill on Facebook for the comments.

"Unprofessional and out of touch," Mr Davis wrote alongside a post of the video.

"Our mayor with the cringe worthy words at the Horn v Tszyu press conference.

"Embarrassing comments on the national stage… again. We deserve better.

"Inappropriate joke followed by yet another comment to make Tville (sic) look like a town full of hillbillies."

Friends of Mr Davis also took shots at the mayor for what they believe was a poor choice of words.

"Deadset muppet," one person commented.

"I have no words. She is an embarrassing and uneducated ambassador for Townsville," another said.

"Her PR team/speech writer needs a stern talking too. That is embarrassing," a third person wrote.

Many people also took a dislike to at her shot at Victorians in a time the state is reeling.

Media lead up for Rumble on the Reef; Jeff Horn Vs Tim Tszyu in Townsville at Queensland Country Bank Stadium. Pictured with Scott Stewart MP and Mayor Jenny Hill. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Media lead up for Rumble on the Reef; Jeff Horn Vs Tim Tszyu in Townsville at Queensland Country Bank Stadium. Pictured with Scott Stewart MP and Mayor Jenny Hill. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"She doesn't realise how many people in Townsville are from Victoria. Hard to believe she is our mayor," one person said.

"What happens when it's over, they go stuff you we will go somewhere else in Queensland for holidays. That's good for the Townsville economy isn't it."

Originally published as 'Deadset muppet': Mayor slammed for speech on national stage

boxing jeff horn jenny hill tim tszyu

Just In

    Jeep reveals new monster 4WD

    Jeep reveals new monster 4WD
    • 14th Jul 2020 8:58 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire crews rush to car blaze on Bunya Hwy

        premium_icon Fire crews rush to car blaze on Bunya Hwy

        News Crews are on scene at a vehicle and grass inferno along the Bunya Hwy.

        Flipped cars, RBTs: What traffic police dealt with last week

        premium_icon Flipped cars, RBTs: What traffic police dealt with last week

        Crime Flipped cars, unlicensed and drunk drivers are just a few of the challenges police...

        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Celebrating 30 years of community and police working as one

        premium_icon Celebrating 30 years of community and police working as one

        News A Kingaroy community group has become one of the longest running police liaison...