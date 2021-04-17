Children wrongly given AstraZeneca vaccine in Australia

Teens as young as 14 have wrongly been given the jab, despite no COVID-19 vaccine being approved for under-18s in Australia.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has confirmed the death of a 48-year-old NSW woman was "likely" linked to the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine.

Genene Norris died four days after receiving the vaccine on April 8, after having developed rare blood clots.

After meeting last night, the TGA Vaccine Safety Investigation Group released its report where it declared that a "causative link" to the vaccination "should be assumed at this time".

CHILDREN GIVEN JAB IN ERROR

Teens as young as 14 have been mistakenly given the AstraZeneca jab ­despite no COVID-19 vaccine being approved for children in Australia.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has confirmed it has ­received and processed 13 reports of the AstraZeneca vaccine being ­administered to adolescents "aged ­between 15 and 17" years.

Another five dosing error reports were lodged with the vaccine author­ity in relation to adults.

The TGA blamed the dosing errors to ­"oversight in clinical practice" such as not "confirming patient age prior ­vaccination".

"In most cases, these reports were associated with either no adverse event or with common adverse reactions expected for vaccines," the TGA said.

"In most cases, these errors appear to have been due to an oversight in clinical practice, such as confirming patient age or prior vaccination."

The dosing errors led to the TGA reminding GPs in a recent newsletter that it had not approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for under 18s.

"As such, people under 18 should not be attending primary care vaccine provider sites even if they meet the broader Phase 1b eligibility," it said. "If individuals under the age of 18 present for vaccination they should not be given the AstraZeneca vaccine."

It comes as health authorities pleaded with Australians aged over 50 to get vaccinated following the death of Ms Norris who has been suffering with "several chronic diseases".

While investigations are continuing, the Therapeutic Goods Administration on Friday night ruled the death was "likely to be linked to vaccination".

The Central Coast woman died at John Hunter Hospital on Wednesday night after developing blood clots following being vaccinated with the AstraZeneca jab.

In a separate incident, it can be ­revealed the TGA is also investigating the death of a 66-year-old man from the NSW mid-north coast who died 10 hours after receiving an Astra­Zeneca jab on Tuesday.

However, health authorities at this stage do not believe there to be a link between the death and the vaccine.

It is understood that man also had underlying health issues.

Chief medical officer Professor Paul Kelly said while the cause of the death had yet to be determined,­ ­people should not cancel their jabs.

"We are in a very unusual situation here in Australia at the moment, with no community transmission and very few cases right throughout this year. That will not continue," he warned.

"The benefit absolutely, particularly for those over 50, outweighs ­significantly the risk of that particular event (clotting)."

Mr Kelly said four people per million in the UK had suffered clots ­because of the AstraZeneca vaccine and it was a similar rate in Australia.

