Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

DEATH SPIKE: Victoria confirms 282 cases, 25 deaths

17th Aug 2020 8:57 AM

 

 

Victoria has reported its deadliest day since the pandemic began, losing another 25 people to coronavirus.

The state's total death toll now sits at 334, with most of Victoria's deaths coming from its aged care sector.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported the numbers this morning.

Another 282 Victorians also tested positive to coronavirus, a slight increase from Sunday's 279 cases.

 

NSW recorded five new cases and tragically, another death, while South Australia confirmed one new case, a man in his 30s who had been repatriated from India.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: All 61 people facing Kingaroy Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content NAMED: All 61 people facing Kingaroy Magistrates Court today

        Crime HERE is everyone facing Kingaroy Magistrates Court today.

        Queensland suburbs where banks have vanished

        Premium Content Queensland suburbs where banks have vanished

        News The nation’s banks have ditched ATMs and closed many branches in Queensland as more...

        ‘Unlikely we will return to life as we knew it’

        Premium Content ‘Unlikely we will return to life as we knew it’

        Opinion In an open letter to her fellow Queenslanders, the state’s Chief Health Officer has...

        Frecklington slams opponent’s petty politics on power plant

        Premium Content Frecklington slams opponent’s petty politics on power plant

        Politics 'This is the type of petty politics that the people don’t deserve'