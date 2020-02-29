Menu
Deb Frecklington has announced the winner of her School Leavers Bursary. Photo: Zizi Averill
News

Deb announces School Leavers Bursary recipient

Madeline Grace
29th Feb 2020 1:02 PM
OPPOSITION leader and Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington has announced the winner of her School Leavers Bursary.

“I am extremely proud to announce that the winner of my inaugural ‘Nanango Electorate Year 12 School Leavers Bursary’ for 2020 is Megan Frohloff of Kingaroy,” she said.

“Congratulations to Megan, and thankyou to the many outstanding school leavers who applied.

“Panel interviews were held with myself and a representative of the Red Earth Community Foundation in early February, and with such a high calibre of applicants, the decision was a difficult one.

“Our region certainly has some motivated and talented young people and it was an honour to learn more about their career plans.”

Megan will receive $1,000 to help her move to Toowoomba, where she is undertaking a Bachelor of Education (Primary) at USQ.

“It was great to hear that that is a profession she is entering due to the positive influence her own teachers at Kingaroy State High,” Ms Frecklington said.

The Nanango Electorate Year 12 School Leavers Bursary aims to provide school leavers with financial assistance to help cover costs associated with moving to their place of learning whether it be to study at university, undertake a trade or head to TAFE.

The 2020 Bursary will open on 5 October.

