Deb Frecklington lists goals for electorate in 2021

Member for Nanango, Deb Frecklington, says she is focused on three key goals for 2021 and will be advocating on behalf of the Nanango Electorate until they are secured.

Mrs Frecklington said her focus will be on road funding, health services and water security.

“In 2021 I will be working to achieve support for the Nanango Electorate across the areas which continue to need serious attention,” Mrs Frecklington said.

“We all know our road network does not receive the level of funding required, so I will be pushing for this to be addressed.

“I will also continue my advocacy for access to better health services across the Electorate, and work to highlight the need for water security for our irrigators.”

Key project needs across the Nanango Electorate for 2021:

Roads

Tanduringie Creek Bridge – replacement and upgrade to two lanes

Brisbane Valley Highway – major investment needed

D’Aguilar Highway – major investment needed

Mundubbera-Durong Road – widening to two lanes of the 11km single-lane section

Kilkivan-Tansey Road – widening to two lanes and bridge replacements

Maidenwell-Bunya Mountains Road – sealing and widening of the final section

Running Creek Bridge near Woolooga – replacement and upgrade to two lanes

Byee Road – widening to two lanes

Flashing Lights for Kilkivan State School – to improve safety

Cooyar Bridge – replacement and upgrade to two lanes

Health

Full-time Paediatrician for the South Burnett – to help kids get the diagnosis and treatment they need sooner

Specialist Cancer Care Nurse – replacement of this role in the South Burnett

Water Security

Working with local irrigator groups and Councils to secure water supply for key projects like the Somerset and Lockyer Water Collaborative, Blackbutt irrigators and the Barlil Weir.