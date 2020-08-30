Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SECOND WAVE: Deb Frecklington has warned her community it ‘can’t afford a second wave’ ahead of new restrictions coming into place. Picture: Evan Morgan
SECOND WAVE: Deb Frecklington has warned her community it ‘can’t afford a second wave’ ahead of new restrictions coming into place. Picture: Evan Morgan
News

Deb Frecklington responds to South Burnett restrictions

Dominic Elsome
30th Aug 2020 6:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DEB Frecklington has urged her constituents to follow near tighter restrictions set to begin tomorrow.

From 8am on Monday, gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 10 people in homes, outdoors and at venues without a COVID Safe plan.

Visits to age care facilities and disability accommodation services will limited as well.

Venues and events that follow COVID Safe Industry Plans can continue operating, including cafes, restaurants, clubs, pubs, weddings and funerals.

The opposition leader and member for Nanango responded to the increased restrictions by urging her community to obey the new requirements.

“I strongly urge everyone in the South Burnett and Darling Downs to follow the medical advice, keep up the hand hygiene and get tested if you have symptoms,” Ms Frecklington said.

“We must keep the most vulnerable people and communities safe because Queensland can’t afford a second wave.“

Her comments echo those of South Burnett Mayor Brett Otto her urge residents to take the new restrictions seriously.

“I would absolutely plea with people to comply with these restrictions,” Cr Otto said.

“Do not become apathetic, do not relax. Let’s remain vigilant.”

The South Burnett Times questioned Ms Frecklington on whether she supported the South Burnett’s inclusion in the tighter restriction, which affect the entirety of the Darling Downs Health and Hospital Service region, despite the Burnett having zero cases.

However, the question went unanswered, with Ms Frecklington saying only that Queenslanders needed to be kept safe “to protect lives and livelihoods”.

“The LNP has always said border controls and restrictions are not set and forget,” she said.

“As the situation in Brisbane and interstate changes, so should our response in Queensland.”

coronaviruskingaroy coronavirus restrictions coronavirus second wave coronavirus warning deb frecklington
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Perfect storm: Lockdown fuels child safety crisis

        Premium Content Perfect storm: Lockdown fuels child safety crisis

        Crime A confluence of destructive factors is fuelling a child safety crisis as the pandemic lockdown drags on in Queensland.

        MAYOR’S PLEA: Stay vigilant, comply with new restrictions

        Premium Content MAYOR’S PLEA: Stay vigilant, comply with new restrictions

        Health SOUTH Burnett Mayor Brett Otto has issued a plea for residents to comply with...

        BREAKING: South Burnett to enter tighter restrictions Monday

        Premium Content BREAKING: South Burnett to enter tighter restrictions Monday

        Health COVID-19 restrictions have been extended to include the South Burnett, with...

        NAMED: List of people caught with illegal grog in Cherbourg

        Premium Content NAMED: List of people caught with illegal grog in Cherbourg

        Crime Travellers and residents continue to be caught with illegal alcohol in Cherbourg...