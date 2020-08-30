Deb Frecklington responds to South Burnett restrictions

SECOND WAVE: Deb Frecklington has warned her community it ‘can’t afford a second wave’ ahead of new restrictions coming into place. Picture: Evan Morgan

SECOND WAVE: Deb Frecklington has warned her community it ‘can’t afford a second wave’ ahead of new restrictions coming into place. Picture: Evan Morgan

DEB Frecklington has urged her constituents to follow near tighter restrictions set to begin tomorrow.

From 8am on Monday, gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 10 people in homes, outdoors and at venues without a COVID Safe plan.

Visits to age care facilities and disability accommodation services will limited as well.

Venues and events that follow COVID Safe Industry Plans can continue operating, including cafes, restaurants, clubs, pubs, weddings and funerals.

The opposition leader and member for Nanango responded to the increased restrictions by urging her community to obey the new requirements.

“I strongly urge everyone in the South Burnett and Darling Downs to follow the medical advice, keep up the hand hygiene and get tested if you have symptoms,” Ms Frecklington said.

“We must keep the most vulnerable people and communities safe because Queensland can’t afford a second wave.“

Her comments echo those of South Burnett Mayor Brett Otto her urge residents to take the new restrictions seriously.

“I would absolutely plea with people to comply with these restrictions,” Cr Otto said.

“Do not become apathetic, do not relax. Let’s remain vigilant.”

The South Burnett Times questioned Ms Frecklington on whether she supported the South Burnett’s inclusion in the tighter restriction, which affect the entirety of the Darling Downs Health and Hospital Service region, despite the Burnett having zero cases.

However, the question went unanswered, with Ms Frecklington saying only that Queenslanders needed to be kept safe “to protect lives and livelihoods”.

“The LNP has always said border controls and restrictions are not set and forget,” she said.

“As the situation in Brisbane and interstate changes, so should our response in Queensland.”