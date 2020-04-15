Deb: Let parents decide if children go to school

THE State Government has decided Queensland State Schools will reopen for the beginning of Term 2 for some students – a decision Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said could create a ‘two class system’.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed schools will be open for the beginning of Term 2 but only for children of essential workers and vulnerable kids.

She said this would be reviewed on May 22.

Ms Palaszczuk said this was not a decision the Government arrived at lightly.

This decision means for five weeks of Term 2, there will be remote learning for families who aren’t working, until the decision is reassessed.

Member for Nanango and State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said the State Government was continuing to send mixed messages around schools.

“Parents and teachers need certainty and to open schools for some people and not for others is confusing many Queenslanders,” Ms Frecklington said.

“It is out of touch for the Premier to say that if you don’t have a job, then you should home school your kids.

“That’s not good enough in Queensland, no child should be left behind.

“I fear many socio-economically disadvantaged kids are going to fall behind as the sad reality is there are many children who can’t afford to have breakfast at home, let alone an iPad to learn on.

“If kids have no choice but to do online learning from home for at least five weeks, the State Government needs to provide devices, quality internet access and printed materials.

“Many families are struggling at the moment and they can’t bear this additional burden alone.

“Coronavirus has cost us so much already, we can’t let it cost our kids a year of learning.”

Ms Frecklington said she feared many thousands of Queensland children could be left behind

“Having schools open for some children but not others runs the risk of creating a two-tier education system that will leave some kids behind,” she said.

“I’m especially worried about children being left in homes where they may not receive any home schooling at all for the next five weeks.

“And let’s remember that many families don’t have access to laptops, printers, digital devices or sufficient internet connections.

“If parents can teach their children at home and are able to do so they can choose to.

“But parents who want to send their kids to school should have that choice.

“Both parents and teachers need clarity on these issues urgently.”

Shadow Education Minister Jarrod Bleijie said the State Government needed to revise its advice to parents, teachers and principals this week.

“The health advice is that schools can open and making sure that can happen should be the government’s focus,” Mr Bleijie said.

“Queensland’s education results were heading in the wrong direction before coronavirus hit us, so the damage to our children’s future cannot be dismissed.

“We need clarity from the State Government, not a confused situation with some kids going to school and others being encouraged to stay home.

“If parents want to send their kids to school they should be encouraged to do so.

“Schools aren’t a babysitting service, they are places for our kids to learn and get a world-class education and that should continue.”