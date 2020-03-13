Menu
Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington.
Deb speaks out about South Burnett Coronavirus case

Madeline Grace
Madeline Grace
13th Mar 2020 2:47 PM
NANANGO MP and Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has spoken out about the confirmed Coronavirus case in Kingaroy.

“With the confirmation of a coronavirus case in Kingaroy, I want to encourage our community to stay calm, and to follow the advice of the health authorities,” Ms Frecklington said.

“Particularly when it comes to practising good hygiene, and seek medical advice if you have any symptoms.

“I know many people are anxious about this, but please be assured the Federal Government is making decisions based on the best possible medical advice.”

