Opposition leader Deb Frecklington promises to deliver a full-time paediatrician to the South Burnett. Photo: Joe Pehrson.
News

Deb vows to cut down two year wait for child medical issues in the Burnett

Holly Cormack
28th Sep 2020 9:24 AM
OPPOSITION leader Deb Frecklington has pledged to employ a full-time paediatrician in the South Burnett, should the LNP win the government at the October state election.

Mrs Frecklington said she has been fighting for the service for many years, as local children are missing out on vital paediatric specialist support.

“There is a clear need for a full-time paediatrician in the South Burnett,” she said.

“Our children face long waiting times, sometimes two years or more. For a growing child, this can mean the difference between a good outcome or a lifetime of struggle,” she said.

The LNP previously petitioned to bring a full-time paediatrician to the region, which accumulated 1800 signatures with the help of South Burnett Under 4’s Network.

Peta Clarkson of the South Burnett Under 4’s Network says the group started the petition because they are concerned about the many children within the South Burnett who are not being seen by a specialist paediatrician.

“For medical issues, behavioural concerns, medication and re-medication issues, children must have timely access to a paediatrician so they can have quality educational programs, early intervention programs and NDIS support,” Ms Clarkson said.

“Children in our region are being disadvantaged due to their rural location. Our aim is to ensure equity of access, so families don’t have to travel long distances for specialist services,” she said.

Mrs Frecklington tabled the petition in parliament in September last year, however it was subsequently rejected.

