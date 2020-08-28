Bushfire puts hinterland homes at risk

RESIDENTS living in part of the Gold Coast hinterland have been told to prepare for actions if bushfire situation changes.

The fire is burning in bushland west of the Springbrook Road and Pine Creek Road intersection and at 5.45pm and firefighters will continue backburning throughout the night near Springbrook Road.

STAY INFORMED: Springbrook bushfire as at 5:45 pm Fri 28 Aug.

A bushfire is burning west of the Springbrook Road and Pine Creek Road intersection in Springbrook. No threat to property. Smoke affecting the area: https://t.co/7EVPgfW3vI — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) August 28, 2020

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) said there are no properties under threat and traffic restrictions continue along Springbrook Road near Pine Creek Road and motorists should drive with caution.

Smoke from the fire burning in the Gold Coast hinterland. Picture: Mudgeeraba Rural Fire Brigade.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze with assistance from waterbombing aircraft.

The blaze broke out on Thursday afternoon near the Springbrook Visitor Centre.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality," a QFS statement said.

"Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

"Call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat."

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

• Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

• Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

• Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandEmergencyServices) and Twitter (@QldFES)

• Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

• Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

• For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

• For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

The next update will be provided when the situation changes.

Originally published as 'Decide what actions you will take': Bushfire puts hinterland homes at risk