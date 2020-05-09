Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Decision looms on future of Coast university campus

Tegan Annett
9th May 2020 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE future of CQUniversity's Noosa campus is expected to be known by the end of this month.

The university announced last month the campus was one of three that could be closed, as part of a post-Covid-19 recovery plan.

Vice chancellor Prof Nick Klomp flagged expected revenue losses for 2020-21 of up to $100 million as a result of the nationwide economic fallout and the decline in international students.

Biloela and Yeppoon campuses could also be closed.

A CQU spokesperson told the Daily they are reviewing feedback and suggestions from staff, students and stakeholders.

A final decision is expected to be made within a fortnight.

Expressions of interest for voluntary redundancies from staff across all regions are also being considered.

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus coronavirussunshinecoast covid-19sunshinecoast cq university cquniversity noosa
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News Our special offer allowing you full digital access to the best local news for just $1 for the first 28 days only has a few more days left to run.

        ROAD MAP: What easing of restrictions will look like

        ROAD MAP: What easing of restrictions will look like

        News Queenslanders have a three stages of easing the coronavirus restrictions. Here’s...

        COW V CAR: Three rushed to hospital

        premium_icon COW V CAR: Three rushed to hospital

        News Three people were rushed to hospital after a crash last night.

        FLASHBACK: South Burnett product captains QLD in 1975

        premium_icon FLASHBACK: South Burnett product captains QLD in 1975

        Rugby League After growing up in Blackbutt, this South Burnett rugby league player went on to...