Crime

Delay for sentence in ‘KKK bash’ case

by Grace Mason
29th Sep 2020 10:33 AM
POLICE are expected to ask that a teenage school student who allegedly yelled "KKK all the way" before bashing his young Indigenous neighbour serve actual time in jail.

The case of the 18-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the 11-year-old alleged victim, was adjourned in the Cairns Magistrates Court on Monday after being listed for a sentence.

It was originally set down for sentencing in August, but police asked for a delay while they awaited medical evidence.

Police have alleged the two were neighbours in Edmonton when the alleged attack occurred in early July.

The child required treatment in hospital after the alleged attack.

Defence solicitor Davina Lucas asked for the matter to be adjourned again as a Legal Aid grant had only just been received and they were awaiting a pre-sentence report which was vital "given prosecution are asking for actual imprisonment".

The teenager is charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, which carries a maximum seven-year jail term.

Police prosecutor Sen-Sgt Maynard Marcum consented to the adjournment request.

During the previous hearing, he said the court would be required to determine if it was a "racially motivated attack" as that would affect sentencing.

KKK typically refers to the Ku Klux Klan, a US-based white supremacist group.

The sentence was rescheduled for November 26.

assault crime kkk queensland crime racism

