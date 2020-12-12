Menu
Preliminary concept designs of the Kingaroy Transformation Project. Photo/SBRC
Council News

DELAY: Kingaroy Transformation Project start date postponed

Dominic Elsome
12th Dec 2020 10:30 AM
The South Burnett Regional Council has announced that the official groundbreaking ceremony for the Kingaroy Transformation Project (KTP) has been rescheduled to Monday 18 January 2021.

The event, originally scheduled to take place on Monday, 14 December, has been rescheduled due to an urgent cabinet meeting with the Hon. Minister Littleproud MP, who is to perform the official groundbreaking.

“South Burnett Regional Council is immensely appreciative for the 4.5-million-dollar contribution through the Federal Governments Building Better Regions Fund, therefore we have decided to postpone the event to ensure Minister Littleprouds attendance,” Mayor Otto said.

For more information on the Kingaroy Transformation Project visit

https://www.southburnett.qld.gov.au/kingaroy-transformation-project or contact the KTP project team on 4189 9100 or email ktp@sbrc.qld.gov.au.

