DELAYS: Locations of upcoming South Burnett roadworks

South Burnett Regional Council are warning motorist of upcoming roadworks throughout August and September. File Photo.

South Burnett Regional Council are warning motorist of upcoming roadworks throughout August and September. File Photo.

SOUTH Burnett Regional Council has advised residents there will be some traffic delays in coming months due to gravel resheeting works scheduled for August and September.

The upcoming projects are part of the federal governments $138.9 million Roads to Recovery programme, which supports the maintenance of the nation’s local road infrastructure.

Gravel resheeting is scheduled for the following locations:

Burra Burri Road, Chahpingah – expected to commence early August and take approximately six weeks, with works finishing mid-late September;

Franklins Road, Coolabunia – expected to commence early August and take approximately three weeks, with works finishing late August;

Glenmore Road, Sandy Ridges – expected to commence late August and take approximately four weeks, with works finishing mid-late September;

Friebergs Road, Warnung – expected to commence early August and take approximately three weeks, with works finishing late August.

In order to provide a safe work environment, the work areas will be controlled by signage or with traffic controllers.

Local access to properties within the work area will be permitted, however some delays may occur.

The council has requested that motorists travel with extreme care, drive to the prevailing conditions, and to adhere to signage.

Council’s Works programme is published and available to view on Council’s website.

For further information regarding the gravel resheeting programme or upgrade works contact Council’s Works team on 4189 9100 or email Council.