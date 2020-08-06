Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
South Burnett Regional Council are warning motorist of upcoming roadworks throughout August and September. File Photo.
South Burnett Regional Council are warning motorist of upcoming roadworks throughout August and September. File Photo.
Council News

DELAYS: Locations of upcoming South Burnett roadworks

Holly Cormack
6th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SOUTH Burnett Regional Council has advised residents there will be some traffic delays in coming months due to gravel resheeting works scheduled for August and September.

The upcoming projects are part of the federal governments $138.9 million Roads to Recovery programme, which supports the maintenance of the nation’s local road infrastructure.

Gravel resheeting is scheduled for the following locations:

Burra Burri Road, Chahpingah – expected to commence early August and take approximately six weeks, with works finishing mid-late September;

Franklins Road, Coolabunia – expected to commence early August and take approximately three weeks, with works finishing late August;

Glenmore Road, Sandy Ridges – expected to commence late August and take approximately four weeks, with works finishing mid-late September;

Friebergs Road, Warnung – expected to commence early August and take approximately three weeks, with works finishing late August.

In order to provide a safe work environment, the work areas will be controlled by signage or with traffic controllers.

Local access to properties within the work area will be permitted, however some delays may occur.

The council has requested that motorists travel with extreme care, drive to the prevailing conditions, and to adhere to signage.

Council’s Works programme is published and available to view on Council’s website.

For further information regarding the gravel resheeting programme or upgrade works contact Council’s Works team on 4189 9100 or email Council.

south burnett regional council south burnett roadworks
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queenslanders to be fined $2.7m for not voting

        Premium Content Queenslanders to be fined $2.7m for not voting

        Politics A whopping $2.7 million in fines will be handed down to more than 20,000 Queenslanders unless they can provide a ‘valid reason’ for failing to vote at the Council...

        • 6th Aug 2020 5:33 AM
        Tragedy as mum and son killed in Calliope crash

        Premium Content Tragedy as mum and son killed in Calliope crash

        News A MOTHER and her nine year-old son have been killed in a single car crash on...

        ‘We’re done playing games’: Police to catch border liars

        Premium Content ‘We’re done playing games’: Police to catch border liars

        Crime BURNETT police have warned alleged border liars will face a magistrate if they’ve...

        Busted couple allegedly run from police

        Premium Content Busted couple allegedly run from police

        News A MAN and woman faced a number of drug and driving related charges after allegedly...