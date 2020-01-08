Delicious new place to meet on Kingaroy Street

SWEET TREAT: Brand new cake shop Cake 'A' Licious has taken Kingaroy by storm since opening just before Christmas. Owner Kate Rider says they've got a lot more planned for the beautiful space in 2020.

Kate Rider has dreamt of opening her very own cake shop since she was a little girl.

Now the Blackbutt local has made her dreams a reality with the help of her devoted husband, Mark and their two children Isaac and Tanesha.

Kingaroy’s newest tastebud tantalising destination “Cake‘A’Licious” officially opened its doors on Monday, December 23 to the rejoice of sweet tooths around the region.

A specialty cake decorator and trained pastry chef, Kate specialises in bringing mouth-watering creations to life.

While her carrot cake muffins and mini tiramisus will have you leaving no crumb unturned, Kate says the cafe side of things is still a big learning curve for her.

“I’ve worked as a pastry chef in Paddington and have been making wedding cakes for years, but running a cafe is brand new to me.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with how much support and business we’ve received in the two weeks we’ve been opened, I thought I’d have loads of time for my special orders but I was wrong!”

Isaac, Mark, Kate and Tanesha Rider inside the brand new Cake 'A' Licious cake and coffee shop on Kingaroy Street.

Kate said the entire renovation of the building, which was once a Ray White office, was a team effort with the whole Rider clan taking part.

“My husband Mark made all of out beautiful cabinets and bench tops, he also tiled the floors which was a huge undertaking.

“Our children Isaac and Tanesha have also been a big help, pitching in and helping us get everything ready.”

Tanesha and Kate Rider inside the brand new cake shop Cake 'A' Licious on Kingaroy Street.

“We felt like Kingaroy was missing a little taste of what bigger towns and cities like Brisbane have,” Mark said.

“We wanted to create a beautiful space for friends to catch up and make memories. That’s why we’ve created the separate loungeroom just behind the cafe counter.

Isaac and Tanesha Rider inside the brand new coffee lounge at Cake 'A' Licious on Kingaroy Street.

“It’s a really cosy, intimate place to meet up and talk.

“We’re also planning to use the space as a place to host children’s baking birthday parties and hopefully down the track we can extend our hours and open in the evening as a dessert bar.”

Mark admits there were some last minute nerves leading up to the grand opening, but he was confident Kate’s baking would win the town over.

“There were times we weren’t sure how it would all work out but I never doubted Kate’s vision. If you doubt yourself you’re stuffed.

“We’ve got some really exciting plans for 2020 up our sleeves and we can’t wait to share them all with our customers, so watch this space.”

To stay up to date with everything Cake’A’Licious head to their Facebook page here, or their Instagram page here.