Crime

Delivery driver assaulted, carjacked on pizza run

by Shayla Bulloch
15th Mar 2021 1:01 PM
A PIZZA delivery driver has been left shaken after he was carjacked and assaulted at Hermit Park.

About 8.40pm, a Pizza Riviera delivery driver was dropping off an order at Marks St when a man approached the Toyota Rav-4 he was driving.

Police said the delivery driver reached across to the passenger side of the car to grab some pizzas and was assaulted as he tried to get out of the car.

The suspect then got into the driver's seat and took off.

Police were called about 9pm and took a statement from the delivery driver, who suffered a neck injury.

The car was found abandoned on Cook St, North Ward this morning.

No-one has been arrested yet.

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Delivery driver assaulted, carjacked on pizza run

carjacking crime editors picks pizza delivery

