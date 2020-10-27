Menu
A local delivery man landed himself in Kingaroy Court after making off with six pricey appliances from the Harvey Norman stock room. File Photo.
Crime

Delivery driver carries off $2K worth of stolen appliances

Holly Cormack
27th Oct 2020 6:00 AM
A LOCAL delivery treated himself to more than a five finger discount at Kingaroy Harvey Norman, loading his truck with $2758 worth of stolen appliances from the stockroom over the past year and a half, a court heard.

Ronald Reed pleaded guilty to six counts of stealing by clerks and servants and one count of fraud before Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

According to police prosecutor sergeant Pepe Gangemi, Reed was employed as a delivery truck driver at Harvey Norman, which is the complainant company, and had access to the stock area.

Between May 19, 2019, and June 9, 2020, he took home a Sunbeam food processor, a Kenwood food processor, a Dyson fan, a Philips lady shaver, a Miele vacuum, and a DeLonghi coffee machine. The missing items were eventually noticed when the store was audited this year.

Sgt Gangemi said a police warrant was executed at the delivery man’s address and the stolen items, with the exception of the coffee machine and the Kenwood food processor, were located.

The coffee machine was retrieved from a buyer, who had unknowingly purchased the stolen appliance via Facebook for $200, before having it taken by police.

Sgt Gangemi said Reed could not recall who the food processor had been sold to.

Defence lawyer Bonnie Djordjevic said the 60-year-old had been going through a rough patch in his life when these offences were committed, claiming these actions were ‘out of character’ for him.

Ms Djordjevic said Reed is a full time carer for his partner, and himself suffers from anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder, which may have contributed to his actions.

Magistrate Barry Barrett said “stealing as a servant is a serious offence, and involves a breach of trust between yourself and the employer.”

“There was an upheaval in your life, there were issues happening, and you’ve dealt with them in an inappropriate manner,” he said.

Magistrate Barrett placed Reed on an eight-month period of probation, in addition to paying $2758 restitution to Harvey Norman and $200 to the other complainant, who purchased the stolen coffee machine only to have it taken away.

Both fines have been referred to SPER and convictions were not recorded.

fraud charge kingaroy magistrates court stealing charges
South Burnett

